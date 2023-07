BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers on China’s pledge to provide policy support to aid economic recovery, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and key corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% to 19,699.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.09% to 66,444.68, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.