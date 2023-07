At least four people were killed, and several others were injured as two vehicles collided in the Dil Sora area of Khanozai, some 80 kilometres away from Quetta, Aaj News reported.

Rescue officials arrived at the scene and began the rescue operation. The injured were taken to Khanozai and Quetta.

The police also arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

“We are investigating the matter,” said the police.