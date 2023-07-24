BAFL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.61%)
BIPL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
BOP 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.44%)
DFML 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.2%)
DGKC 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.69%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.21%)
GGL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HBL 79.30 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.63%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.5%)
PIOC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
PPL 69.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.57%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
TRG 103.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
UNITY 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.72%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 16,075 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 45,948 Increased By 27.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,399 Increased By 3.7 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices range-bound as traders focus on central bank decisions

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 09:57am

Gold prices were little changed on Monday as investors awaited a US Federal Reserve meeting this week where the central bank could signal a pause in interest rate hikes from July.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,960.30 per ounce by 0340 GMT. Bullion gained nearly 0.3% last week. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,962.00.

With a Fed rate hike in the July meeting nearly certain, “a positive outlook for gold revolves around central bank buying to drive long-term gold prices,” said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals.

Data on Friday showed COMEX gold speculators raised net long position by 35,288 contracts to 135,907 in the week ended July 18.

Spot gold may revisit May 30 low of $1,931.76

Additionally, the risk of a US recession, evident in the inverted yield curve, could lift gold investment, ANZ analysts highlighted in a note.

Gold is considered as a safe store of value during economic and geopolitical uncertainties and typically does well when interest rates are low or near zero.

The dollar index inched lower, but held near its more than one-week peak hit on July 20, limiting gold’s rise as a stronger dollar makes the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Along with the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan are also meeting this week.

Markets are fully priced for a quarter-point hikes from the Fed and the ECB, and the focus will be on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde say about the future.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Traders are also awaiting second-quarter US GDP data on Thursday, followed by personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index figures for June on Friday.

Among other metals, spot silver held steady at $24.58 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2% to $960.16 while palladium fell 0.1% to $1,288.88.

Gold US Federal Reserve Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices range-bound as traders focus on central bank decisions

Intra-day update: rupee sees further decline against US dollar

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

India’s economy to hold top spot for GDP but not so much for jobs growth

IMF expects deal with Argentina in days, peso to weaken

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Read more stories