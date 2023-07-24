Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

ISLAMABAD: Security forces continued relief activities in flood-hit parts of Swat, Dir and Chitral after the communication system was affected in the nearby areas after the water level rose in the Panjkora River.

Moreover, an under-construction bridge was partially damaged in Shamsi Khan due to land sliding. In other landslide incidents, Kalakot, Sheringal and Kumrat Road was also damaged. A bridge washed away in floods after heavy rainfall in Chitral’s Buni area. Contingents of security forces reached the affected areas with heavy machinery to make alternative routes for public movement.

KP’s ‘Relief Department’ unveils monsoon contingency plan

The security forces also continued rescue and relief operations in Swat and Shangla and restored roads and communications systems. The contingents have also provided food and water to the residents of the affected areas.

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as a result of heavy rains, a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday stated.

According to the PDMA report, 67 houses were partially damaged and seven houses were completely damaged due to floods and rains across the province. On the instructions of the Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and related institutions are on alert, a spokesman of the Relief Department said.