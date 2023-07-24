BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

NNI Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces continued relief activities in flood-hit parts of Swat, Dir and Chitral after the communication system was affected in the nearby areas after the water level rose in the Panjkora River.

Moreover, an under-construction bridge was partially damaged in Shamsi Khan due to land sliding. In other landslide incidents, Kalakot, Sheringal and Kumrat Road was also damaged. A bridge washed away in floods after heavy rainfall in Chitral’s Buni area. Contingents of security forces reached the affected areas with heavy machinery to make alternative routes for public movement.

KP’s ‘Relief Department’ unveils monsoon contingency plan

The security forces also continued rescue and relief operations in Swat and Shangla and restored roads and communications systems. The contingents have also provided food and water to the residents of the affected areas.

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as a result of heavy rains, a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday stated.

According to the PDMA report, 67 houses were partially damaged and seven houses were completely damaged due to floods and rains across the province. On the instructions of the Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and related institutions are on alert, a spokesman of the Relief Department said.

KP floods security forces heavy rainfalls Chitral Dir Floods in Pakistan flood relief activities Flood hit Swat Panjkora River

Comments

1000 characters

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories