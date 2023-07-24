RR&DB Punjab Chairman underscores criticality of women empowerment

LAHORE: Chairman Rice Research and Development Board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said women empowerment is of immense significance in the global economy including Pakistan as it has far-reaching implications on various aspects of economic growth, development, and sustainability.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms Maheen Kashif, he said when women are empowered and given equal opportunities, it can lead to several positive outcomes that benefit not only women themselves but also society and the overall economy. He said gender equality and women’s empowerment are strongly associated with increased economic growth and productivity.

He said when women are given access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, they can contribute effectively to the labor force, driving innovation and entrepreneurship, and increasing the overall output and productivity of a country.

He said empowering women in the workplace and promoting gender diversity fosters a more inclusive and creative work environment. Diverse teams are more likely to generate innovative solutions and adapt to changing market demands, leading to enhanced business performance and competitiveness, he added.

He said by empowering women, societies tap into a previously underutilized talent pool while education and skill development programs targeting women can help unlock their potential and expertise, contributing to a more skilled and capable workforce.

He said empowering women economically can lift families and communities out of poverty. When women are actively engaged in decision-making processes and have access to resources and opportunities, societies tend to become more peaceful and cohesive.

