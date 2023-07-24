BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
FFC issues report

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Sunday said that rivers Indus, Chenab, Ravi and Kabul are flowing in low flood with the rising trend at Kalabagh-Chashma, Chashma-Taunsa, Marala-Khanki and Warsak-Nowshera.

In its daily report, the FFC said that flash flooding of moderate to heavy intensity is expected in the Nullahs of Balochistan including Loralai, Kalat, Sibi, Makran and Nasirabad divisions and hill torrents of D. G. Khan division during the next 24 hours.

At present, River Indus in Kalabagh-Chashma and Chashma-Taunsa reaches and River Chenab at Marala-Khanki reach, besides, River Ravi at Balloki arc flowing in “Low Flood” with rising trend. Similarly. River Kabul (a tributary of River Indus) is flowing in “Low Flood” at Warsak-Nowshera reach.

Others main rivers i.e. River Jhelum and Sutlej are discharging normal flows.

For the next 24 hours, prediction has been made of scattered to widespread wind thunderstorms/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls over South and Southeastern Sindh including Punjab (D,G. Khan Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan, Bannu & Kohat Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions).

Scattered thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over the upper catchments of all the major rivers including Islamabad, rest of Punjab, rest of Sindh and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period. As a consequence, flash flooding of moderate to heavy intensity is expected in the Nullahs of Balochistan (Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions) including hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division.

