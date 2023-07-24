BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
French envoy meets CM

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral cooperation and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on this occasion stated that Pakistan and France hold excellent cordial relations. There is a need to promote relations between the two countries in economic, trade and other sectors on a durable basis. We deem the cooperation of France in high esteem with regard to culture, tourism and water treatment.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that we would welcome imparting training to the provincial officers and Medical Superintendents of hospitals with regard to management skills.

We would like to benefit from the expertise of France with regard to strengthening the agriculture sector and increasing production. We are thankful to France for providing assistance in its program to restore the historical buildings.

The French Ambassador said that we would further promote its cooperation with the Punjab government in its program to restore historical buildings.

The French Ambassador stated that we would review to launch training program with the Punjab government adding that France would continue its cooperation with the Punjab government at every level.

