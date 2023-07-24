BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
CM felicitates Hamza

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years.

CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Hamza Khan brightened the name of Pakistan adding that Hamza Khan by dint of hard work and professional skill rose aloft the green national flag. He stated that Hamza Khan showed the glimpse of legend Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Hamza Khan made the nation felt a great sense of pride by winning the World Junior Squash Championship adding that the whole nation feels proud over the glorious triumph of Hamza Khan. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant Hamza Khan with more triumphs in future as well.

Meanwhile CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his profound pleasure over regaining complete health of little girl Noor Fatima and getting discharged from the hospital. He expressed his affection with the little girl Noor Fatima on regaining complete health after undergoing a successful cardiac operation. 8 years old little girl Noor Fatima after undergoing a successful cardiac operation at Bahria Orchard Hospital has been discharged from the hospital on fully regaining her health.

CM visited the hospital. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Secretary Health accompanied him. CM Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Secretary, IG Police met with the little girl and saw her off for her home.CM Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman gave gifts to the little girl Noor Fatima. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar kept on amusing the little girl.

Mother of the little girl thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi and the hospital administration for providing excellent treatment and care.

It may be clarified that the little girl Noor Fatima had two cardiac valves blocked and CM during his visit to DHQ Hospital Kasur had directed to shift the little girl Noor Fatima to Bahria Orchard Hospital. The little girl Noor Fatima underwent a free operation at the Bahria Orchard Hospital. CM remarked that by the grace of Allah Almighty and due to hard work of Bahria Hospital doctors the little girl Noor Fatima has been blessed with a new life. CM remarked that life is smiling in the beautiful smile of a little girl. He thanked the administration and doctors of Bahria Orchard Hospital.

