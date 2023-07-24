BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
US-funded English-proficiency programme concludes

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

PESHAWAR: A six-month “The English Works! Program” funded by Public Affairs Section of US Embassy in Pakistan concluded here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University.

The 240+ contact hours English language proficiency and skills enhancement program was arranged for young-adults ages from 17 to 25 year with an objective to improve the English language proficiency of underserved youth while focusing on specific language skills and vocabulary needed for employment or entrepreneurship.

In addition to improvement in English language proficiency, the program was aimed to improve the participants’ skills for future study and work opportunities and develop understanding of citizenship, leadership, and critical thinking through both local and international guest speakers, and other enrichment activities.

In order to enhance the skills of the students, a two-week technology camp was organized for the students in two cohorts. In the first cohort students attended the camp at Nathia Gali, while in the second cohorts students participated in the camp held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in Peshawar.

125 Girls students of SBBWU were selected for the program based on their entrance test and interviews and were given complimentary books, transportation allowances and all other necessary resources for the program without any charges.

The program concluded with a closing ceremony during which the students had the opportunity to share their success stories.

