Jul 24, 2023
Lahore PHA implements refund policy over Ombudsman’s involvement

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:58am

LAHORE: Following the directives of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd), the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has implemented a policy for the refund of deposited amounts to ensure public convenience, institutional transparency, and merit.

This policy, which came into effect on July 1, aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of wedding ceremonies and events in PHA-managed parks and grounds, ensuring that individuals and organizations do not face any difficulties in reclaiming their deposited funds.

In accordance with the ombudsman’s orders, the PHA Lahore has refunded an amount of 35,000 rupees to a citizen named Atif Riaz. The delay in the refund process led to disciplinary action being taken against the responsible senior computer operator Faisal Mahmood under the PEEDA Act, 2006. The then director (coordination) Muhammad Nadeem has been asked to provide an explanation regarding the delay

As a result of actions taken in response to public relief requests received by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, several projects have been completed to improve the overall environment in different areas. Notably, the restoration of the sewerage line in Pakpattan and the desilting of a drain in Bahawalnagar have been successfully done. Additionally, a bridge and a drain have been constructed in Attock, leading to a cleaner and healthier environment for the locals. In a related development, the ombudsman’s office has interceded to ensure that WASA (Multan Development Authority) lays new sewerage lines in various areas, further enhancing the cleanliness and well-being of the local communities.

As a result of these actions, individuals who sought relief through filing requests have collectively received financial relief amounting to 5,76,11,665 rupees, concluded the spokesman.

