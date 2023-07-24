BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Business & Finance

Educated manpower a must to attract investment: Tessori

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was presented an Inspirational Leadership Award for his efforts for promoting better relations between the business community and the federal and provincial governments at the 46th Export Award ceremony of the Federation of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Sunday.

The ceremony was held at Federation House, which was attended among others by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, former President Mian Anjum Nisar, Suleiman Chawla and others. Addressing the ceremony, the Sindh Governor said that he had been associated with FPCCI and other business organizations for a long time. Congratulating to all awards winners, he said that highly educated manpower is necessary to attractive domestic and foreign investment.

He said with grace of Allah, the Almighty, sufficient manpower is available in Pakistan.

He said that people from all over the country are coming to Karachi in search of employment. He said he is putting efforts to provide more strength to economic stability, development, and betterment of industry and trade as there are some problems due to the increasing pressure of population.

He said incumbent government is also ensuring measures on a priority basis to solve all the problems. He said that Governor House is open for the people belonging to all walks of life so as to facilitate them.





