BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections should be held on the basis of recent census: PDP

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 07:13am

KARACHI: The coming general elections should be ideally held on the basis of recent population census after adjusting constituencies as per modified demography, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Saturday.

He said not notifying the results of recent population and housing census is a big dishonesty of the sitting government. He said it is the right of citizens to know the results of the census. He said why billions of the rupees from taxpayers’ money were spent on this census exercise when the rulers have no moral courage to notify its results. He said the sitting PDM coalition government simply disappointed the citizens of Pakistan with its timidity and dishonesty regarding timely notifying of the census results.

He said the census results could not be kept hidden due to the pressure of a handful of political parties in Karachi. He said no political parties of just one city should be allowed to hijack the rights of all other cities and towns of Pakistan. He said powers should belong to the people and not just few political personalities.

He said Pakistan is not an ancestral estate of political elite and family-bases parties. He said this is not a kingdom that a son or daughter should inherit whole political parties. He asked are the political workers of Pakistan slaves or robots?

He said internal elections of major political parties in Pakistan are just fraud and eyewash. It is a slavish mindset and not enlightened political tradition. He said we need real political reforms. Smaller political parties should be allowed to join the electoral process by reducing very high fees.

He said proportionate electoral system should be adopted in Pakistan to break the monopoly of professional political elite. He said new provinces should be established on administrative basis to check growing ethinic political parties. He said the people of Pakistan saw the ethinic politics in Karachi during the recent local bodies’ elections in Karachi, wrapped in disguising slogan of “rights for Karachi”. He said this deadly poison which had already resulted in separation of the East Pakistan. He said every patriotic Pakistani should discourage this deadly trend of the revival of ethnic politics in Karachi. He said we can’t afford division of the megacity Karachi on ethinic lines.

He said budget should be spent on the welfare of people and not to foot the lavish expenses of ruling politicians and princely bureaucracy. He said how the politicians who travel in private airplanes could serve the downtrodden masses? The people should reject these viceroys and elect real representatives of the poor people. He said anger is simmering in the poor people of Pakistan who face the worst food inflation of the history.

He said our institutions should take preempt steps to give some breathing space to these angry and disappointed poor masses before they take to streets and destroy everything.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party PDP population census

Comments

1000 characters

Elections should be held on the basis of recent census: PDP

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories