FIA arrests ‘passenger’ at airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Sunday arrested a passenger who travelled to Pakistan from Iraq on fake documents. According to FIA spokesperson, Samiullah was taken into custody by the FIA team from Jinnah International Airport – Karachi.

The documents of the passenger were found forged during immigration clearance. Samiuallah travelled to Pakistan on a fake visa of Iraq, the FIA spokesperson said and added that he travelled to Iran in July 2022 from where got a visa from Iraq with the help of an agent.

FIA spokesperson further said the accused had been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action. Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.