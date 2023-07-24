BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks end mixed as heavyweights dip

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

NEW YORK: US stocks ended mixed on Friday, with gains in healthcare offsetting a dip in some of Wall Street’s most valuable companies. Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta Platforms lost ground, while the S&P 500 utilites sector gained the most.

Netflix dipped for a second straight day after the video streaming company’s quarterly results this week failed to impress.

Analysts attributed Friday’s choppy trading to the expiration of monthly options and the expected special rebalancing of the multi-trillion dollar Nasdaq 100 at the close of trading.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 1.81 points, or 0.04%, to end at 4,536.68 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 30.32 points, or 0.22%, to 14,032.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.21 points, or 0.02%, to 35,233.39.

The Nasdaq has rallied about 34% this year, lifted by optimism over artificial intelligence, a relatively resilient US economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike cycle will end soon.

While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its July 25-26 meeting, investors have mixed views on the central bank’s longer-term monetary policy.

American Express fell after the credit card giant missed quarterly revenue estimates and affirmed its full-year profit forecast.

SLB declined after the top oilfield services firm missed quarterly revenue expectations due to moderating drilling activity in North America.

S&P 500 US stocks Netflix

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks end mixed as heavyweights dip

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories