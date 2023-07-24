Pakistan thrash India by 128 runs to win Emerging Asia Cup

COLOMBO: Pakistan Shaheens thrashed India A by 128 runs to win the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo, as the Indian side was bowled out for 224 in reply to 352 runs of Pakistan.

India got off to a flying start in pursuit of 353, as their openers scored 64 runs in eight overs, but then Arshad Iqbal got Sai Sudharsan’s wicket for 29 runs.

The other opener, Abhishek Sharma got out after scoring 61 runs by Sufiyaan Muqeem, as the young Chinaman got three wickets.

Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz and Muhammad Wasim Junior got two wickets each whereas Mubasir Khan got one wicket for Pakistan.

Pakistan successfully defended their title, as they had won the last title in 2019 after beating Bangladesh.

The head of Pakistan Cricket Board, Zaka Ashraf congratulated the team on their win and said that Pakistan Shaheens outclassed India in all departments.

Pakistan Shaheens gave a huge target of 353 runs to India in the final of Emerging Asia Cup, as Tayyab Tahir scored a century off just 66 balls.

Pakistan were given a great start of 121 runs by the openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada, as the left-handed opener Saim Ayub was given a lifeline, when he got dismissed on no-ball.

Pakistan had a mini collapse in the middle overs, as they were 183 for the loss of two wickets but they lost five wickets for just 187 runs.

Then Tayyab Tahir and Mubasir Khan had a partnership of 126 runs off just 97 balls, as Tayyab Tahir scored a brilliant century.

Mubasir Khan scored 35 off 47 balls as Mehran Mumtaz and Muhammad Wasim Junior’s cameos helped Pakistan reach 350.

India A: B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem.