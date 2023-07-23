ECP outlines code of conduct for Punjab caretaker government

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday wrote a letter to Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, outlining a code of conduct for general elections, Aaj News reported.

In his letter, the ECP’s secretary asked the caretaker government to refrain from doing anything to influence the elections in the province.

The ECP has also told the CM that caretaker cabinet members cannot be allowed to attend political events or be part of election campaigns. It says that any minister’s participation in political rallies is explicitly prohibited.

The letter also outlines the need to ensure a level playing field for all political parties. It also says no relatives of any member of the caretaker government are allowed to contest the elections.

The letter also told the CM to communicate the ECP’s instructions to his cabinet members and said the government members must perform their duty in line with constitutional provisions.

It added that strict action will be taken in case of any violation.