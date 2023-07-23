BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP outlines code of conduct for Punjab caretaker government

  • Asks electoral watchdog to ensure a level playing field
BR Web Desk Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 07:16pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday wrote a letter to Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, outlining a code of conduct for general elections, Aaj News reported.

In his letter, the ECP’s secretary asked the caretaker government to refrain from doing anything to influence the elections in the province.

The ECP has also told the CM that caretaker cabinet members cannot be allowed to attend political events or be part of election campaigns. It says that any minister’s participation in political rallies is explicitly prohibited.

The letter also outlines the need to ensure a level playing field for all political parties. It also says no relatives of any member of the caretaker government are allowed to contest the elections.

The letter also told the CM to communicate the ECP’s instructions to his cabinet members and said the government members must perform their duty in line with constitutional provisions.

It added that strict action will be taken in case of any violation.

ECP Code of conduct Punjab caretaker government

Comments

1000 characters

ECP outlines code of conduct for Punjab caretaker government

Pakistan’s first title in 37 years: Hamza Khan wins World Junior Squash Championship

Saqib Nisar was leader of the gang in conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif: PM Shehbaz

Qatar bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls

Heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kill four, injure one

Sri Lanka to push ‘harder’ in Pakistan Test

Base power tariff: Nepra all set to approve increase of up to Rs7.50 per unit

Twitter challenger Threads struggles for traction

Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high

Read more stories