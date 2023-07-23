BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Dar again says no new tax imposed on agriculture, construction sectors

APP Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here Saturday categorically cleared that the government had not imposed any new tax on agriculture and construction sectors under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement.

In a Tweet handle account, the minister said that he gave a recent explanatory statement in the National Assembly (NA) which was meant to dispel the impression that the government would impose new taxes on the agriculture and construction sectors under the IMF agreement.

“This explanatory statement is being misinterpreted. I make it clear again that the tax measures mentioned in the Letter of Intent are those that have been implemented in the country till June 30,” he added.

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

Finance Minister further said, “Apart from this, no new tax is being imposed, adding that it is also clarified that no federal tax has been imposed or will be imposed on agricultural income.”

IMF Agriculture Ishaq Dar Tax construction sectors Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’

