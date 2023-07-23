‘New visas being issued from US Embassy in Islamabad’

FAISALABAD: More than 26,000 Pakistanis from Punjab are working in America and Lahore US Consulate is providing them best facilitation; however, the new visas are being issued from the US Embassy in Islamabad, said Richard T Phillips, Consular Officer, US Consulate General Lahore.

He was addressing an awareness session about visas in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that different categories of visas are being issued including tourism, business, education and emergency visas, however, the visa process is delayed due to the contradictory information provided by the applicants. He said that visas are issued without any discrimination of small or big industrialists.

He said that visa applications could be filed electronically without any assistance as the process has been simplified from the convenience of the applicants.

“In case of visa refusal, the applicant could resubmit application along with tenable justification,” he said and added that commercial and economic sections also give due weightage to the genuine and bonafide applicants.

Responding to a question, he said that the US government is working with the Pakistani government and has no intention to involve itself in local politics. He said that different US states have different rules and regulations which also result in delay and visa refusal.

