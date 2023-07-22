BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Bibi Pakdaman’s shrine opened for public: CM accords approval to ‘Nazrana Online’ initiative

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

LAHORE: Under the guidance of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman has been opened to the public, following the CM’s inspection of the ongoing renovation and expansion work.

During his visit, the CM interacted with the workers, secretary C&W, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, and their teams, offering heartfelt congratulations for their dedicated efforts in the construction work. He expressed admiration for the exceptional quality of the renovation, highlighting that the upper part of the shrine is scheduled for completion by the 12th of Muharram. He emphasized the significance of widening the road leading to the shrine, as it will significantly enhance public accessibility.

During the briefing, the CM was briefed about the extensive scope of the work carried out, which includes marble flooring, intricate marble work on the walls, ceiling, and dome, along with the upgraded passage and premises of the cemetery. Notably, an aesthetically pleasing arched structure has been erected at the main entrance to further enhance the shrine’s overall beauty, he added.

Moreover, the CM has accorded in-principle approval for the creation of an online platform named ‘Nazrana Online’ which aims to facilitate online offerings and donations at significant shrines throughout the province.

Dedicated websites will be established for revered places like Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah, Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, and other important shrines. The responsibility of developing this website has been entrusted to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Through this user-friendly platform, people will have the convenience of making donations and contributions online.

Moreover, individuals residing abroad will also be able to actively participate in the alms giving process and witness the live distribution of alms, he added. To ensure seamless and secure transactions, various payment options will be available, including mobile banking, credit cards, and ATMs.

Additionally, there are plans for enhancing the physical infrastructure of the shrines. Specifically, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah will undergo a redesign, while the shrine complex of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar will be expanded.

Furthermore, measures will be taken to address traffic concerns and suitable parking facilities and anchorage will be provided in the basement area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

