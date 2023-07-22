84-inch dia pipeline: 270 ‘illegal’ water connections detected: mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that authorities have identified as many as 270 illegal connections in the 84-inch diameter line that supplies water to Karachi from Hub Dam.

Of them, 27 connections have been disconnected from which two million gallons of water was being stolen. “The remaining connections will also be disconnected soon,” he said. He said 10 million gallons daily water is supplied to the megacity from the Hub Dam, and 3 million gallons of water is lost due to line leakage, adding leakages are being repaired.

He said ‘mafias’ are present in this city; therefore, we are taking action against illegal connection and hydrants. This process of improvement will continue; no one will be allowed to rob the rights of citizens.

He said this on Friday during the inspection of the 84-inch diameter line that supplies water to the city from the Hub Dam at 4K Chowrangi North Karachi.

On this occasion, PPP South District General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin, and Chief Executive Officer Asadullah Khan, town chairman and vice chairman, other elected representative and officers were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023