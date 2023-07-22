BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SBoS will try to expand internship programme further, says DG

Press Release Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Bureau of Statistics (SBoS) Dr Ishaque Ahmed Ansari has said that Sindh Bureau of Statistics will try to maintain the facility of internship for the students of statistics departments of various public universities. “We will try to expand this internship program further. Honorarium will be given from next interns.”

While talking during a certificate distribution ceremony, Dr Ansari said that this program will be beneficial for the students as a whole. New avenues of development will open up in this sector.

“We will try to take it to global standards. Our educational institutions will be requested to cooperate with us. This will help the bureau to benefit the students more than the SBOS”. He added.

Sindh Bureau of Statistic has conducted its first ever Summer Internship Program for graduate students of Statistics Departments from all the Universities of the Sindh Province, from 3rd July to 21st July 2023.

Senior Statistician Nisar Akhtar graced the event as Chief Guest and distributed the certificates among candidates who have successfully participated in the program. He praised the efforts of SBOS regarding Internship program.

Sindh Bureau of Statistics is a prime official agency of Sindh Province working from last five decades with the mandate of collection, compilation and dissemination of statistical data on socio economic indicators for planners, policy makers, researchers and academia.

The main objective of the program was to provide the opportunity to the young students in the field of statistics, in terms of learning new and practical skills and gain work related experience in their field.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Bureau of Statistics Dr Ishaque Ahmed Ansari Summer Internship Program

Comments

1000 characters

SBoS will try to expand internship programme further, says DG

Friendly countries: SIFC approves projects for attracting investments

Dar informs National Assembly: No new tax on agriculture, real estate sectors

Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

Agri tube-wells: Govt to implement solarisation project in phase-wise manner

May 9 mayhem accused: ‘There should be no trial without informing SC’

Judgment to quash reference against Justice Isa: CJP allows govt’s plea seeking to withdraw curative review petitions

Power Div says it has no control over Discos

NA body approves Pemra Amendment Bill 2023: New rules for electronic media announced

PTI says IMF acknowledges leadership’s support

Illicit trade: Cigarette makers question FBR’s performance

Read more stories