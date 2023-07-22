SBoS will try to expand internship programme further, says DG

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Bureau of Statistics (SBoS) Dr Ishaque Ahmed Ansari has said that Sindh Bureau of Statistics will try to maintain the facility of internship for the students of statistics departments of various public universities. “We will try to expand this internship program further. Honorarium will be given from next interns.”

While talking during a certificate distribution ceremony, Dr Ansari said that this program will be beneficial for the students as a whole. New avenues of development will open up in this sector.

“We will try to take it to global standards. Our educational institutions will be requested to cooperate with us. This will help the bureau to benefit the students more than the SBOS”. He added.

Sindh Bureau of Statistic has conducted its first ever Summer Internship Program for graduate students of Statistics Departments from all the Universities of the Sindh Province, from 3rd July to 21st July 2023.

Senior Statistician Nisar Akhtar graced the event as Chief Guest and distributed the certificates among candidates who have successfully participated in the program. He praised the efforts of SBOS regarding Internship program.

Sindh Bureau of Statistics is a prime official agency of Sindh Province working from last five decades with the mandate of collection, compilation and dissemination of statistical data on socio economic indicators for planners, policy makers, researchers and academia.

The main objective of the program was to provide the opportunity to the young students in the field of statistics, in terms of learning new and practical skills and gain work related experience in their field.

