UVAS Syndicate approves Rs3.811bn budget

LAHORE: The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs3.811 billion budgets for the financial year 2023-24 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, and improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 72nd Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 123 research projects is Rs.1.153 billion.

Prof Nasim Ahmad told the meeting that Rs.953.500 million has been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs.873.500 million will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs.80.000 million have been allocated for one new project title “Provision of Academic Block and Rehabilitation at UVAS, Ravi Campus, Pattoki” for next financial year 2023-24.

Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.248 million have been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs.500 million for “Strengthening of KBCMA, CVAS” and Rs.125.5 million have been allocated for “Strengthening of Academic and Allied Facilities at College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang”.

Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, Treasurer Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs.2.573 billion from different sources during the year 2023-24 while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs.2.858 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs.284.113 million.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs.1.502 billion are expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research activities, ranking, dairy forum, seminars, conducted trainings on different topics and motivational lectures of well-known speakers, conference, talent hunt sports league, workshops, memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the promotion of education & research with different institutions and departments, university development projects, students competitions and UVAS achievements etc.

