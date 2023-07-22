BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Violation of community guidelines: TikTok removes 11,707,020 videos

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: TikTok, the leading destination for short videos, removed 11,707,020 videos for violating Community Guidelines in first quarter of 2023.

TikTok has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2023 (January-March 2023), furthering its dedication to combat misinformation and creating a safe and inclusive space.

The report underscores TikTok's ongoing commitment to earning trust through accountability and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its community.

During Q1 2023, a total of 91,003,510 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.6% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Out of these, 53,494,911 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,209,835 videos were restored after review.

In Pakistan, 11,707,020 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines in Q1 2023. To compare, Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating Community Guidelines in Q4 2022. Alongside addressing Community Guidelines violations, TikTok proactively targeted spam accounts and associated content, taking preventive measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts.

During Q1 2023, 83% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 92.2% of such videos were eliminated within a day. The proactive removal rate for Q1 2023 stood at 98.8%.

Globally, TikTok removed 16,947,484 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritizing the safety of young users. Additionally, 51,298,135 fake accounts were removed during the first quarter, highlighting TikTok's efforts to counter fraudulent activity.

TikTok's Community Guidelines are designed to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users. These policies apply to everyone and all types of content, with TikTok striving to ensure consistency and equity in their enforcement.

TikTok utilizes a combination of innovative technology and human review to identify, assess, and take action against content that violates its Community Guidelines.

