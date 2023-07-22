SU, HBL ink MoU to digitise varsity’s fee collection via one link

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in connection with the digitization of university fee collection through one link, after which the students could deposit admission and other fees while sitting at home through the mobile app of any bank, while there will be no need for printed challans.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in the Senate Hall of the VC Secretariat of the University of Sindh, which was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. On the occasion, SU’s Director Finance Zeeshan Memon and HBL’s Regional Head Distribution Hyderabad Parvez Ahmed Panhwar put their signatures on the memorandum of understanding.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro said that the University of Sindh since its inception provided a safe environment to Habib Bank, endowed with free electricity facility and never charged any rent for the building on the campus.

“We always want one thing that the bank should ensure facilities and better services to the students, employees and pensioners but the purpose in letter and spirit is not being served as yet”, he said. He said that a bank counter was situated at the admin block (AC2) of the varsity too, where the required conveniences were not being provided by HBL, leaving the students in lurch, resulting in long queues in sweltering heat. He said an ATM machine was also required in the HBL counter at the admin block of the university popularly known as AC-II.

“The students are very dear to us, who should not have any trouble regarding banking on the campus”, Dr Kalhoro said and added that a one-link agreement had been signed with HBL in a bid to save the students from standing for hours in long queues outside the bank for fee deposit.

He said with inking of the MoU, as many as 48,000 students, 3000 employees, 1800 pensioners and alumni coming to the university for certificates and degrees from time to time will not suffer in standing in the long queues and they will be able to deposit their admission and other certificates’ fees from anywhere through the mobile app of any bank.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that with the digitized system, the manual work will be done away with and the paid amount in any branch across the country will be transferred into the varsity’s bank accounts in real time.

Speaking on the occasion, HBL Distribution Head of Hyderabad Region Parvez Ahmed Panhwar said that due to the country's financial situation, the State Bank of Pakistan had banned the import of ATM machines, consequently, the bank authorities had not yet been able to install the required ATM machine outside Sindh University’s AC-II but the machine were approved.

He said that after improvement of financial conditions of the country in the next 4 to 6 months and grant of permission for importing equipment, the ATM machine will be imported from abroad and installed at the bank counter in AC-II.

He said that the fee collection of Sindh University in different cities was being processed manually, which took a lot of time in transferring the account into the varsity’s bank accounts, adding that with the agreement inked, the fee collection in the different branches of Habib Bank across the country would be made centralized resulting in transfer of the funds into the SU accounts in real time.

He assured that the One Link system will be operational within a month. At the juncture, the Vice-Chancellor professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro decorated the HBL team members with Sindhi Ajrak.

