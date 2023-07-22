LHC withdraws order barring authorities from arresting IK

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday withdrew its order restraining the police from taking coercive measures against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the May 9 related cases wherein he had not been nominated.

The PTI chairman had asked for consolidation of the May 9 cases against him and challenged his implication on the basis of the supplementary statements of the arrested suspects.

Earlier, a law officer argued that interim challans had been submitted before the trial courts and asked the court to recall the restraining order.

The counsel of Imran; however, asked the court for a short adjournment saying lead counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa was not available due to his appearance before the Supreme Court.

The court turned down the request and observed that the law was clear on the matter and it could not be changed for an individual.

The court observed that if the cases against the petitioner were bogus let the trial courts dismiss them.

The court; therefore, recalled its pervious restraining order and adjourned the hearing without fixing next date of hearing.

PTI chairman contended in his petition that the police were falsely implicating the petitioner in the May 9 protests cases on the basis of supplementary statements.

He said all the FIRs had been registered on political grounds only to harass and humiliate the petitioner and his family and to restrain him from his political struggle.

He asked the court to declare that the assumption of jurisdiction or taking of cognizance of any alleged offence against the petitioner in all the FIRs was illegal and without lawful authority.

