LDA removes encroachments constructed on govt land

LAHORE: In an operation against encroachments, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) removed encroachments constructed on government land allocated for the Finance and Trade Centre at Johar Town.

As per the details shared by the LDA here on Friday, Director Housing VII Moazzam Rasheed led the operation and more than 150 illegal constructions, including 150 tent houses and temporary encroachments, constructed on government land were removed.

Private individuals had established temporary encroachments around the footpaths and on government land. Heavy machinery and a police team assisted the grand operation.

