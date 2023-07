LONDON: European stock markets opened mixed Friday, mirroring Asia’s performance, as traders weigh the outlooks for earnings and interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,655.66 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dropped 0.5 percent to 16,121.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 7,393.55.