European stock markets mixed at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed Thursday as traders react to the latest earnings season as well as the outlook for interest rates and struggles for the Chinese economy.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,609.97 points, boosted by hopes that the Bank of England could soon bring an end to raising interest rates as British inflation cools.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 16,065.81 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 7,311.94.