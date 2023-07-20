BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.48%)
DGKC 53.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.77%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.32%)
HBL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
HUBC 80.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.55%)
OGDC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.2%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.67%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.13%)
PIOC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.98%)
PPL 69.85 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.76%)
PRL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.97%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.12%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.05%)
TRG 103.03 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.06%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.11%)
BR100 4,584 Increased By 50.9 (1.12%)
BR30 15,882 Increased By 174.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 45,351 Increased By 255.5 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,209 Increased By 131.1 (0.82%)
European stock markets mixed at open

AFP Published 20 Jul, 2023 12:21pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed Thursday as traders react to the latest earnings season as well as the outlook for interest rates and struggles for the Chinese economy.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,609.97 points, boosted by hopes that the Bank of England could soon bring an end to raising interest rates as British inflation cools.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 16,065.81 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 7,311.94.

