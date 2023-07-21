BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 23.2 (0.5%)
BR30 16,039 Increased By 65.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,855 Increased By 456.4 (1.01%)
KSE30 16,381 Increased By 150.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 09:29am

ISLAMABAD: In a major trade facilitation step, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the clearance of imports and exports through the “green channel” facility from 35 percent to 66 percent.

Najy Benhassine, Country Director, World Bank, and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Mr. Asim Ahmad held a meeting on Thursday at FBR Headquarters to review the progress of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program during the last financial year.

The World Bank team included Gailius Draugelis, Operations Manager, Tobias Haque, Lead Country Economist, Lucy Pan, Senior Economist, Irum Touqeer, Public Sector Specialist and Shabih Ali Mohib, Manager. Member Reforms, FBR, Ardesher Tariq and members of the project team were also present in the meeting.

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

It was noted that during the four years of project, significant achievements have been made for sustainable revenue mobilization, taxpayer facilitation and reducing cost of doing business under the PRRP. In particular, the harmonization of Sales Tax laws and procedures among provinces and the federal government was a landmark achievement with benefits for taxpayers and all revenue authorities.

Other key achievements include reducing cost of doing business by reduction in withholding lines from 58 to 33, increase in the imports & exports through green channel from 35% to 66% and broadening of tax base.

During the meeting, it was stressed that all efforts should be made for achieving the next objective of launching of Single Portal to facilitate Sales Tax Return filing.

It may be noted that FBR has been publishing detailed tax expenditure reports to improve transparency. Both sides agreed to continue the focus on the upgradation of IT infrastructure and automation of FBR and for timely completion of project targets. Asim Ahmad highly appreciated the contributions and efforts put in by the teams on both sides.

The Country Director also appreciated the progress and termed the GST harmonization as the flagship achievement of FBR. The FBR and World Bank agreed to continue cooperation in pursing the reforms agenda under the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank imports Exports FBR Najy Benhassine Import clearance FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 21, 2023 08:56am
Consequence is PKR will drop to 350 and higher against the dollar
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

SC bench resumes hearing of petitions against military courts

Saudi summons Swedish diplomat over Holy Quran protests

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation from Pakistan over denial of participation

Read more stories