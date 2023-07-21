BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Muharram-ul-Haram: Lahore police prepares security plan: CCPO

Safdar Rasheed Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan during the Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure the peace and safety of the citizens. A total of 38 Category A, 161 Category B, and 28 Category C gatherings will be held in the provincial capital.

This was disclosed by CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana here on Thursday. He said that the security of processions and gatherings will be ensured.

CCPO said that detailed assessments of mourning processions and gatherings are conducted. He directed that supervisory officers for category A processions and gatherings should remain present in the field for security checking. Surveillance through security cameras will be established along the routes of Muharram processions. For this purpose, a central control room has been set up. Similarly, proper arrangements for lighting will be made at the locations of processions and gatherings, he added.

He also emphasized that the implementation of special SOPs for mourning processions will ensured. He added that in anticipation of rain, measures are being taken, including coordination with district administrations and other departments to remove obstacles and hanging electrical wires along the procession routes. Female police officers will be deputed to ensure the security and checking of women mourners. Similarly, advanced technology, including walk-through gates and metal detectors will be used for the security of sensitive processions and gatherings, he said.

