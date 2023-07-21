BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Pakistan

Railways police arrest robber for looting passenger

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: The Railways Police Lahore arrested the accused who committed robbery in the moving train Musa Pak and recovered Rs 93,500 from him.

The accused Muhammad Siddique was arrested when he was escaping after robbing a railway passenger of huge amount of money at the point of dagger.

Railway passenger Muhammad Amanullah, a resident of Rawalpindi district, was traveling from Okara to Lahore in the train Musa Pak and at the time of the incident, he was standing at the door of the AC class room when the accused snatched his wallet near Prem Nagar. The wallet contained Rs 93,500 cash and an identity card.

When the train stopped at the railway station, the accused jumped from the train and ran towards the railway yard. SHO Rehmat Ali and his team took immediate action on the appeal of the passenger and surrounded the accused and arrested him and registered a case in Railways Police Station Raiwind. Further investigation is underway.

IG Railways Police Sardar Ali Khan appreciated the performance of the entire team and congratulated them for the successful operation. In this regard, he also said that safety of life and property of railway passengers and safe journey will be ensured in every possible way.

Sardar Ali Khan Muhammad Siddique Muhammad Amanullah

