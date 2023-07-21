BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Elahi detention: LHC seeks replies from police, govt by 24th

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from the police and government by July 24 on a petition of wife of President Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi against detention of her husband under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and his shifting from camp jail.

Earlier, a law officer questioned the maintainability of the petition. He said the petition was not maintainable before the court since an appeal of the former Chief Minister against the detention was pending before the deputy commissioner.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the government issued the detention order of Elahi with a mala fide intention.

He said an appeal against the detention had been filed before the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore on the court’s direction however, no decision had been taken so far.

The counsel alleged that the government secretly shifted Pervez Elahi from Lahore’s Camp Jail to some unknown place.

He asked the court to declare the detention of Pervez Elahi illegal and order the police to produce him before the court.

The DC had issued a 30-day detention order for Pervez Elahi on the request of the police when he was due to be released from jail following bail in all cases against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

