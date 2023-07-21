KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 20, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-4 Nordrhone Disc Sea Trade 20-07-2023
Canola Shipping
B-9/B-8 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Container Shipping 19-07-2023
Agency
B-10/B-11 Ivy Ocean Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistic 18-07-2023
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Mona Manx Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 02-07-2023
Phosphate Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Emelda Disc Rock WMA Shipcare
Phosphate Services 16-07-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Bay Spirit Load Base East Wind 19-07-2023
Oil Shipping Co.
B-26/B-27 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Container Line 19-07-2023
Pakistan
B-28/B-29 YM Express Disc Load In Shipping 18-07-2023
Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Bay Spirit 20-07-2023 Load Base Oil East Wind
Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Oocl Memphis 20-07-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
Feng De Hai 20-07-2023 D/28750 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Asia Global
Pvt. Ltd
Stephanie C 21-07-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc Delhi 21-07-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Msc Florentina 21-07-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Msc Tia Ii 21-07-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Slnc Magothy 21-07-2023 L/97 Container Project Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Altair 20-07-2023 Container Ship -
Elenore 20-07-2023 Tanker -
SSL Krishna 20-07-2023 Container Ship -
Falcon Royal 20-07-2023 Tanker -
Darya Jamuna 20-07-2023 Bulk Carrier -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Duyen Hai-1 Palm Alpine July 16, 2023
Kernel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine July 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Chai Gas oil Trans Marine July 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Gas Zeus LPG M July 19, 2023
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kinloss Container GAC July 20, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC -do-
MSC
Greenwich Container MSC PAK -do-
Gaschem
Warnow Chemicals Alpine -do-
Milaha Ras
Laffan LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine July 20, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
JBU Opal Palm oil Alpine July20, 2023
IVS Okudogo Coal Ocean World -do-
CMA CGM Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Ivanhoe
Ellora Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth
Al-Maha LPG Transmarine -do-
Aurelia Palm oil Alpine -do-
NV Minerva Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments