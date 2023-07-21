BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 20, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-4               Nordrhone      Disc           Sea Trade          20-07-2023
                                 Canola         Shipping
B-9/B-8           X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Bardsey        Container      Shipping           19-07-2023
                                                Agency
B-10/B-11         Ivy Ocean      Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistic         18-07-2023
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Mona Manx      Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare       02-07-2023
                                 Phosphate      Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Emelda         Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare
                                 Phosphate      Services           16-07-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Bay Spirit     Load Base      East Wind          19-07-2023
                                 Oil            Shipping Co.
B-26/B-27         Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Antwerp        Container      Line               19-07-2023
                                                Pakistan
B-28/B-29         YM Express     Disc Load      In Shipping        18-07-2023
                                 Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Bay Spirit        20-07-2023     Load Base Oil                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Oocl Memphis      20-07-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
Feng De Hai       20-07-2023     D/28750 General                    Sea Hawks
                                 Cargo                            Asia Global
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Stephanie C       21-07-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc Delhi        21-07-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Msc Florentina    21-07-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Msc Tia Ii        21-07-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Slnc Magothy      21-07-2023     L/97 Container              Project Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Altair        20-07-2023     Container Ship                             -
Elenore           20-07-2023     Tanker                                     -
SSL Krishna       20-07-2023     Container Ship                             -
Falcon Royal      20-07-2023     Tanker                                     -
Darya Jamuna      20-07-2023     Bulk Carrier                               -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Duyen Hai-1    Palm           Alpine          July 16, 2023
                                 Kernel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Bum Shin       Palm oil       Alpine          July 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Chai           Gas oil        Trans Marine    July 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Gas Zeus       LPG            M               July 19, 2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kinloss           Container      GAC                            July 20, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC
Greenwich         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Gaschem
Warnow            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Milaha Ras
Laffan            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bum Shin          Palm oil       Alpine                         July 20, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
JBU Opal          Palm oil       Alpine                          July20, 2023
IVS Okudogo       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
CMA CGM           Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Ivanhoe
Ellora            Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Al-Maha           LPG            Transmarine                             -do-
Aurelia           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
NV Minerva        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

