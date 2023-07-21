Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 20, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-4 Nordrhone Disc Sea Trade 20-07-2023 Canola Shipping B-9/B-8 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Bardsey Container Shipping 19-07-2023 Agency B-10/B-11 Ivy Ocean Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistic 18-07-2023 Cargo B-11/B-12 Mona Manx Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 02-07-2023 Phosphate Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Emelda Disc Rock WMA Shipcare Phosphate Services 16-07-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-25 Bay Spirit Load Base East Wind 19-07-2023 Oil Shipping Co. B-26/B-27 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping Antwerp Container Line 19-07-2023 Pakistan B-28/B-29 YM Express Disc Load In Shipping 18-07-2023 Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Bay Spirit 20-07-2023 Load Base Oil East Wind Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Oocl Memphis 20-07-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Feng De Hai 20-07-2023 D/28750 General Sea Hawks Cargo Asia Global Pvt. Ltd Stephanie C 21-07-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Kmtc Delhi 21-07-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Msc Florentina 21-07-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Msc Tia Ii 21-07-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Slnc Magothy 21-07-2023 L/97 Container Project Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Altair 20-07-2023 Container Ship - Elenore 20-07-2023 Tanker - SSL Krishna 20-07-2023 Container Ship - Falcon Royal 20-07-2023 Tanker - Darya Jamuna 20-07-2023 Bulk Carrier - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Duyen Hai-1 Palm Alpine July 16, 2023 Kernel ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine July 18, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Chai Gas oil Trans Marine July 18, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Gas Zeus LPG M July 19, 2023 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Kinloss Container GAC July 20, 2023 Maersk Pelepas Container GAC -do- MSC Greenwich Container MSC PAK -do- Gaschem Warnow Chemicals Alpine -do- Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine July 20, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= JBU Opal Palm oil Alpine July20, 2023 IVS Okudogo Coal Ocean World -do- CMA CGM Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Ivanhoe Ellora Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth Al-Maha LPG Transmarine -do- Aurelia Palm oil Alpine -do- NV Minerva Palm oil Alpine -do- =============================================================================

