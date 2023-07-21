Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
UBL Pakistan June 25, 2023 14% Interim Cash July 19, 2023
Enterprise ETF Dividend
================================================================================
