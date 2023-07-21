BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Shield Corporation Limited #      13-07-2023    20-07-2023                                   20-Jul-23
Sapphire Fibres Limited #         14-07-2023    20-07-2023                                   20-Jul-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited #        14-07-2023    20-07-2023                                   20-Jul-23
Hinopak Motors Ltd.               18-07-2023    25-07-2023     NIL                           25-Jul-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                         18-07-2023    24-07-2023                                   24-Jul-23
National Bank of Pakistan #       18-07-2023    25-07-2023                                   25-Jul-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd #      18-07-2023    24-07-2023                                   24-Jul-23
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering #                     19-07-2023    25-07-2023                                   25-Jul-23
TPL Properties Limited #          20-Jul-23     26-07-2023                                   26-Jul-23
The Searle Company Limited #      20-Jul-23     26-07-2023                                   26-Jul-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited     21-Jul-23     28-07-2023
Exide Pakistan Ltd.               24-Jul-23     29-07-2023     100% (F)       20-07-2023     29-Jul-23
Invest Capital Investment 
Bank Ltd. #                       24-Jul-23     31-07-2023                                   31-Jul-23
MetaTech Trading Limited #        24-Jul-23     31-07-2023                                   31-Jul-23
Service Industries Limited #      26-Jul-23     03-08-2023                                  03-08-2023
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd.                              26-Jul-23     01-08-2023     15% (F)        24-07-2023    01-08-2023
(BIPLSC) Banklslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                     28-Jul-23     29-07-2023
Dolmen City Reit                  01-08-2023    03-08-2023     5% (F)         27-07-2023
United Bank Limited               01-08-2023    03-08-2023     110% (ii)      27-07-2023
Nishat Power Limited #            9-Aug-23      22-08-2023                                  22-08-2023
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                                                        10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

