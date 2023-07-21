KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
======================================================================================================
Dividend C-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right x-Price
======================================================================================================
Shield Corporation Limited # 13-07-2023 20-07-2023 20-Jul-23
Sapphire Fibres Limited # 14-07-2023 20-07-2023 20-Jul-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited # 14-07-2023 20-07-2023 20-Jul-23
Hinopak Motors Ltd. 18-07-2023 25-07-2023 NIL 25-Jul-23
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited # 18-07-2023 24-07-2023 24-Jul-23
National Bank of Pakistan # 18-07-2023 25-07-2023 25-Jul-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd # 18-07-2023 24-07-2023 24-Jul-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering # 19-07-2023 25-07-2023 25-Jul-23
TPL Properties Limited # 20-Jul-23 26-07-2023 26-Jul-23
The Searle Company Limited # 20-Jul-23 26-07-2023 26-Jul-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 21-Jul-23 28-07-2023
Exide Pakistan Ltd. 24-Jul-23 29-07-2023 100% (F) 20-07-2023 29-Jul-23
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd. # 24-Jul-23 31-07-2023 31-Jul-23
MetaTech Trading Limited # 24-Jul-23 31-07-2023 31-Jul-23
Service Industries Limited # 26-Jul-23 03-08-2023 03-08-2023
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Ltd. 26-Jul-23 01-08-2023 15% (F) 24-07-2023 01-08-2023
(BIPLSC) Banklslami
Pakistan Ltd. 28-Jul-23 29-07-2023
Dolmen City Reit 01-08-2023 03-08-2023 5% (F) 27-07-2023
United Bank Limited 01-08-2023 03-08-2023 110% (ii) 27-07-2023
Nishat Power Limited # 9-Aug-23 22-08-2023 22-08-2023
The Organic Meat Company
Limited 10% Bonus
======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
