KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== Shield Corporation Limited # 13-07-2023 20-07-2023 20-Jul-23 Sapphire Fibres Limited # 14-07-2023 20-07-2023 20-Jul-23 Feroze1888 Mills Limited # 14-07-2023 20-07-2023 20-Jul-23 Hinopak Motors Ltd. 18-07-2023 25-07-2023 NIL 25-Jul-23 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited # 18-07-2023 24-07-2023 24-Jul-23 National Bank of Pakistan # 18-07-2023 25-07-2023 25-Jul-23 Murree Brewery Company Ltd # 18-07-2023 24-07-2023 24-Jul-23 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering # 19-07-2023 25-07-2023 25-Jul-23 TPL Properties Limited # 20-Jul-23 26-07-2023 26-Jul-23 The Searle Company Limited # 20-Jul-23 26-07-2023 26-Jul-23 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 21-Jul-23 28-07-2023 Exide Pakistan Ltd. 24-Jul-23 29-07-2023 100% (F) 20-07-2023 29-Jul-23 Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd. # 24-Jul-23 31-07-2023 31-Jul-23 MetaTech Trading Limited # 24-Jul-23 31-07-2023 31-Jul-23 Service Industries Limited # 26-Jul-23 03-08-2023 03-08-2023 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. 26-Jul-23 01-08-2023 15% (F) 24-07-2023 01-08-2023 (BIPLSC) Banklslami Pakistan Ltd. 28-Jul-23 29-07-2023 Dolmen City Reit 01-08-2023 03-08-2023 5% (F) 27-07-2023 United Bank Limited 01-08-2023 03-08-2023 110% (ii) 27-07-2023 Nishat Power Limited # 9-Aug-23 22-08-2023 22-08-2023 The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

