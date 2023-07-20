BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
EU’s Borrell: Russia is causing a global food crisis with grain deal withdrawal

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 01:09pm

PARIS: Russia is responsible for a major global food supply crisis, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday, some days after the Kremlin announced it would suspend an agreement for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

“What we already know is that this is going to create a big and huge food crisis in the world. “, Borrell told journalists before heading into a EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

Wagner mutiny lays bare cracks in Moscow’s military power: EU’s Borrell

Borrell also accused Russia of deliberately attacking grain storage facilities in the southern port city of Odesa, which he said would further deepen the food crisis.

