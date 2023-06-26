AVN 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.81%)
Wagner mutiny lays bare cracks in Moscow’s military power: EU’s Borrell

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 12:27pm

BRUSSELS: The aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia shows cracks in Moscow’s military power caused by the war on Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

“The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking,” he told reporters in Luxembourg ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“It’s not a good thing to see that a nuclear power like Russia can go into a phase of political instability,” Borrell said, adding this was the moment for the EU to continue supporting Ukraine more than ever.

Russian defence minister makes first appearance on TV since Wagner crisis

“The monster that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him now, the monster is acting against his creator.”

