India’s Russian oil imports hit new high in June, but growth slows

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 10:10am

NEW DELHI: India’s imports of Russian oil edged up to an all-time high in June, though growing at the slowest pace since October, tanker data obtained from trade sources showed on Wednesday, signaling its appetite for Russian oil may have peaked.

Refiners in India, the world’s third-biggest importer of Russian oil, have been gorging on the raw material as it was sold at a discount after western nations shunned purchases from Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oil has, however, started to lose its appeal to Indian refiners, as discounts are narrowing and problems cropped up in settling payments, forcing Indian refiners to scout for alternative sources in the Middle East.

India took nearly 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude in June, a marginal growth from the previous month, the data showed.

Prior to the Ukraine war, India rarely bought oil from Russia due to high freight costs. In June India’s imports of Russian oil exceeded its combined purchases from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the second- and third-biggest suppliers to New Delhi, the data showed.

The United States emerged as the fourth-largest supplier to India, relegating the United Arab Emirates to fifth place, the data showed.

India refiners start yuan payments for Russian oil imports

In terms of market share, Russia supplied about 42% of India’s crude oil imports in April-June, the first quarter of India’s fiscal year, the data showed, while the Middle East share rose to about 41% after slipping in the previous three months.

Imports from the Middle East fell by about 34% in the June quarter from a year ago, while those from the C.I.S. nations - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia - nearly trebled, the data showed. Lower imports from the Middle East dragged down OPEC’s share in India’s overall crude imports.

