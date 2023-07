KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 2% on Thursday tracking gains in rival edible oils as trading resumed after a public holiday, with robust demand for the edible oil supporting sentiment.

Palm oil extends weekly gains on rival oil strength

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 102 ringgit, or 2.62%, to 3,997 ringgit ($879.43) a metric ton during early trade.