BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.12%)
CNERGY 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
DGKC 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 24.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUBC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.96%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.51 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (4.43%)
PPL 70.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.09%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.62%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.71%)
TPLP 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 102.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.98%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,589 Increased By 55.3 (1.22%)
BR30 15,927 Increased By 219.8 (1.4%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By 304.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,228 Increased By 150.8 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei snaps two-day winning streak amid chip stock slide

Reuters Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 12:57pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday following two straight sessions of advances, as chip stocks sank in line with US peers. Investors were also cautious ahead of earnings from bellwether companies, including motor-maker Nidec and chip-making tool maker Disco Corp, after the market close.

The Nikkei sank 1.24% to 32,490.52 to close near the day’s low. The index had risen 1.6% over the last two sessions, which brought it just below the key psychological 33,000 mark, where the closely watched 25-day moving average also sits.

“The Nikkei gained steadily over the last couple of days to get to this point, but ultimately the 25-day moving average is proving to be a barrier to further gains,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“A focal point for investors is if it can recover above that level quickly.”

The Nikkei closed at a 33-year high of 33,753.33 on July 3, before retreating as much as 5.8% till July 12. The Topix finished the day down 0.79% at 2,260.90, with tech names less dominant on the broader index.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps to two-week high on Wall Street rally, dovish BOJ

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was the Nikkei’s biggest drag, shaving off 62 index points with its 4.18% decline.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron erased a further 28 points with a 1.33% slide. Chipmaker Renesas Electronics suffered a 3.1% loss.

Overnight, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index sank more than 1%, falling back from a near 18-month peak.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing was another major loser, falling 1.67%. Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 156 declined versus 66 that rose, with three flat.

Automakers were among the winners after a weakening in the yen overnight boosted the value of overseas revenue.

Subaru gained 2.01% and Mazda added 0.93%. Nissan climbed 1.38%, garnering additional support from its decision to adopt Tesla’s charging network in North America.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei snaps two-day winning streak amid chip stock slide

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

At least 1 policeman martyred, nine injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

US does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan: State Dept

Authorities to continue crackdown against ‘loan shark apps’ in Pakistan: official

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Holy Quran burning

PICT says assessing options amid end of concession agreement with KPT

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in 1st Test

New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women’s Soccer World Cup

Ailing SOEs come under sharper govt focus

Read more stories