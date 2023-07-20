BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
CBD Punjab holds public hearing session on Walton Road project

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), on Wednesday arranged a public hearing session to discuss its Walton road project, its environmental aspects and obtain environmental approval in a bid to ensure transparency and gather valuable feedback.

The public hearing session was attended by representatives from the Technical Directorate of CBD Punjab, Environment Protection Agency Punjab (EPA), Walton Cantonment Board (WCB), local residents, and Walton Road community representatives.

The technical team of CBD Punjab provided insights about the project, emphasizing that it aims to address the long-standing sewage and drainage issues of Walton Road. The Walton Road up-gradation project aims to address long standing issues of sewage and drainage system. CBD Punjab plans to implement a separate sewage system, diverting it from ADA Nullah, and establish a dedicated sewage line from Walton Road to Hadyara Drain. ADA Nullah will be exclusively utilized for rainwater.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

