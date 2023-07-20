BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Pakistan

Iesco for adopting precautionary measures in rainy season

Press Release Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has asked power consumers to adopt precautionary measures during the rainy season as little negligence can cause fatal incident.

“As the incessant rains continue in the entire Iesci's Regions, the risk of electrical accidents becomes more prominent,” the IESCO spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

The Iesco requested esteemed customers to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during rainfall and keep proper distance from electrical installations like transformers, electric wires, poles and meters. Never touch electrical appliances with wet hands.

Rectify outdated or faulty house wiring to protect against short circuit accidents. Avoid ironing clothes with bare feet, use rope instead of metal wire to hang clothes. Never tie animals to electric poles or under transformers.

In case of broken electric wire anywhere do not touch it but immediately inform the concerned Iesco office. In any emergency call concerned Complaint Office, Iesco Helpline No. 118, Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell No. 051-9252933-34 or send SMS to 8118.

