BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Jul 20, 2023
Markets

British stocks rally, homebuilders clock best day since 2008

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

LONDON: British stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with homebuilders notching their biggest percentage gain since 2008 after signs of slowing inflation helped to bolster hopes of peaking UK interest rates.

The domestically oriented FTSE 250 index outperformed with a 3.8% jump, its best session in more than eight months.

The internationally focussed FTSE 100 rose 1.8% to hit a one-month high.

Beaten down homebuilders surged 7.0% as investors cheered data showing British inflation fell to a more than expected 7.9% in June, its slowest pace in more than a year. Economists were forecasting a rise of 8.2%.

“The numbers are still way higher than where the Bank of England would like them to be. But directionally, it’s nice to see the monetary policy having some impact,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

“The BoE will be torn. The fact that you are beginning to see inflation slow down means they’ll end up doing 25 (bps rate hike) but I don’t think it’s an obvious call one way or another.”

Markets now expect a quarter-percentage point rise in interest rates on Aug. 3 is likelier than the half-percentage point increase which had been priced in on Tuesday. Bank Rate was no longer seen peaking at 6%.

Other rate-sensitive stocks such as real estate and real estate investment trusts added 7.0% and 7.2%, respectively.

Hargreaves Lansdown surged 8.8% after the investment platform reported higher net new business and assets under administration in the fourth quarter.

