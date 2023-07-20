BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (July 19, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (July 19, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 18-07-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,300        235        17,535        17,535          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,540        252        18,792        18,792          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees Cotton rate

