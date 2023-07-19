BAFL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.94%)
BIPL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
DFML 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.78%)
DGKC 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.8%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.44%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
MLCF 30.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.64%)
OGDC 85.05 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
PIOC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.25%)
PPL 68.93 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.03%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.82%)
TRG 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1%)
UNITY 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,767 Increased By 28.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 44,960 Decreased By -49.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,976 Increased By 9.1 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen little changed as traders eye fresh cues

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 11:29am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to be largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday, after easing for the last two sessions, as traders await fresh triggers for further directional moves.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.05%-7.10% range after ending the previous session at 7.0566%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

“Bonds have already rallied and have factored in major positives, so for further rally from this point, we will need actual positive change, and till then bonds would be in a very narrow range,” the trader said.

Bond yields have been easing recently, tracking sharp receiving in overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates amid strengthening bets of the US Federal Reserve pausing its rate hike cycle after July.

The five-year OIS has slumped 25 basis points (bps) in the last six sessions, especially after softer-than-expected US inflation print bolstered the argument against further rate hikes by the U.S Federal Reserve.

US yields have also plunged during the same period, with the 10-year yield down by over 30 bps.

India bond yields seen slightly higher post central bank inflation comments

Markets will closely watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone at the US central bank’s July 25-26 meeting, where a rate hike is already factored in, and commentary would be crucial.

The odds of a 25 bps hike in July remain around 92%, but that of another hike after that have come down sharply. “July should be the last hike in this cycle, notwithstanding the dot plot pencilling in one more hike,” ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said in a note.

“The corollary of not going through with the last hike is that the Fed will be more gradual in cutting rates in CY24 given that the dot plot only estimates 3 or 4 cuts of 25 bps each next year.”

Meanwhile, traders await fresh supply as New Delhi will raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 140 billion rupees of a new 14-year bond.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen little changed as traders eye fresh cues

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances: IMF

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Read more stories