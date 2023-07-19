BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
SIEHS extends ambulance service to Tando Muhammad Khan

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: The Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS) 1122, the leading emergency humanitarian service in Sindh, has started operations in all districts. It has successfully facilitated the rescue of millions of emergency victims with its emergency ambulances and allowed thousands of deliveries to be supervised by its trained male nurses, which SIEHS proudly calls “Born together.”

The organisation has extended its network of ambulance service to Tando Muhammad Khan.

The SIEHS has provided five ambulances along with paramedics to attend any medical emergencies in the district. People of the Tando Mohamed Khan district joined health coverage services of Rescue 1122 through DoH-SIEHS, making it the 26th out of 30 districts to be covered.

Talking on the occasion, Brig Tarique Quadir Lakhiar (retd), CEO SIEHS was very confident that the current political leadership is devoted to providing ample services throughout Sindh for the advantage of the populace without any discrimination.

“The citizens of Sindh can take pride in this service, which is available 24/7, in any environment, locality, and in any crisis,” he added.

