BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IG Railways Police inaugurates advance control room

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

LAHORE: Inspector General Pakistan Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has inaugurated the advance control room at Central Police Office Railways, Lahore.

According to DIG Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, the modern control room is part of the IT based initiatives and covers fields like Criminal Record Office (CRO), Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS), Criminal Record Management System (CRMS), Wireless Control, CCTV monitoring and Social Media to work under one roof simultaneously.

He said the purpose of this initiative is to ensure the friendly and comfortable working environment for the staff.

“Our emphasis has always been on a people-friendly policing and railways police is shaping into a friendly police with the help of IT based initiatives,” he said.

He further added that a security alert system has also been installed in the control room. He also mentioned that a project is already underway in which CCTV cameras will be installed in 27 railway stations that would be linked to this modern control room for the better surveillance of Pakistan railways assets and enhanced public service delivery.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the command IG Railways Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, various IT based initiatives have taken place in the force to bring it at par with sister LEA’s and streamline the working environment according to the modern needs. Senior officers of CPO were also present on the inaugural ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Rao Sardar Ali Khan IG Railways police PSRMS Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi advance control room

Comments

1000 characters

IG Railways Police inaugurates advance control room

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories