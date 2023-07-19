IG Railways Police inaugurates advance control room

LAHORE: Inspector General Pakistan Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has inaugurated the advance control room at Central Police Office Railways, Lahore.

According to DIG Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, the modern control room is part of the IT based initiatives and covers fields like Criminal Record Office (CRO), Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS), Criminal Record Management System (CRMS), Wireless Control, CCTV monitoring and Social Media to work under one roof simultaneously.

He said the purpose of this initiative is to ensure the friendly and comfortable working environment for the staff.

“Our emphasis has always been on a people-friendly policing and railways police is shaping into a friendly police with the help of IT based initiatives,” he said.

He further added that a security alert system has also been installed in the control room. He also mentioned that a project is already underway in which CCTV cameras will be installed in 27 railway stations that would be linked to this modern control room for the better surveillance of Pakistan railways assets and enhanced public service delivery.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the command IG Railways Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, various IT based initiatives have taken place in the force to bring it at par with sister LEA’s and streamline the working environment according to the modern needs. Senior officers of CPO were also present on the inaugural ceremony.

