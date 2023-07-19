BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
CS condemns sale of flour, sugar at inflated rates in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

LAHORE: In an effort to protect consumers and ensure stability in the prices of essential commodities, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has strongly condemned the sale of flour and sugar at inflated rates.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for creating artificial shortages and exploiting the public.

To tackle the issue of smuggling and hoarding of sugar and flour, the Punjab government has announced a comprehensive crackdown on wheat and sugar hoarders across the province. The responsibility of monitoring and curbing these illegal practices has been entrusted to the Special Branch.

In a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman chaired a high-level gathering to discuss strategies for controlling the prices of flour and sugar. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries from relevant departments, including industries, food, and finance, as well as the director of food in Punjab, and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of closely monitoring the supply and demand of these commodities in addition to their prices.

He announced that the Special Branch would provide full support to the administration in taking action against hoarders and ensuring the availability of these essential food items. The Food secretary presented a comprehensive briefing, assuring that Punjab has sufficient stocks of wheat and sugar.

The Punjab government’s proactive measures and determination to combat price manipulation and smuggling of flour and sugar reflect their commitment to protecting the rights and interests of consumers. With these initiatives, they aim to stabilize prices and maintain an adequate supply of these vital food items throughout the province.

