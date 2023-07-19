BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares boosted by Novartis, telecom stocks slide

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

PARIS: European shares rose on Tuesday as Swiss stocks firmed on a forecast upgrade by drugmaker Novartis, though a slide in shares of Sweden’s Tele2 pushed the telecom sector index to its lowest level in over six months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.6% higher, after declines on Monday amid weak economic data from China pummelling Europe’s luxury sector.

Falls in the sector at the start of the week amid worries about China’s faltering economic growth pressured the main index after stellar gains last week driven by hopes that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking cycle was close to an end.

“European investors are reassessing the depths of yesterday’s sell-off and doing some bargain hunting,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Novartis climbed 4.6%, helping boost the STOXX 600, after raising its full-year earnings guidance and mapping out plans to spin off its generic medicines division Sandoz in early October.

The Swiss Market index, which had led regional declines in Europe on Monday, gained 1.2%.

Europe’s healthcare sector, up 1.2%, also got a boost from 3.4% gains in shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) after the drugmaker posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Telecom firms slipped 0.9%, to their lowest level since late December, with Tele2 AB plunging 10.6% to a five-year low following “mixed” second-quarter results.

Meanwhile, analysts have pointed to sticky price pressures in the euro zone and the UK, which could lead to further monetary tightening in those regions.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares boosted by Novartis, telecom stocks slide

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories