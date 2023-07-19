PML-N leader’s son dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader and former minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son died in a road accident at 7th Avenue late on Monday night, the police said.

Police said the Chaudhry’s son, Anza Tariq, was traveling in a 4x4 vehicle along 7th Avenue when his vehicle collided with a roadside pole while trying to avoid a motorcyclist who suddenly came in his path. The vehicle overturned and rolled a couple of times before coming to rest along the greenbelt.

